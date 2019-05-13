FURTHER LISTINGS

May 15- Center City GOP Wards host Candidates Happy Hour Reception at Vesper Cl., 223 S. Sydenham St., 6-9 p.m. All at-large councilmanic candidates. Free hors d’oeuvres, discounted beer & wine. Free but must RSVP: Mike Cibik macam@ccpclaw.com or (215) 735-1060.

May 15- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees host Fundraiser at Blue Grass Billiards, 9490 Blue Grass Rd., 6:30-8 p.m. Draft beer, soda, wings, chicken tenders & appetizers. Donations: $40, candidates more. Payable to “Elephant Fund” or “65th Ward GOP.” For info: Brian McCann (267) 702-0509.

May 16- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Breakfast Reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 8:30-10 a.m. Levels: Sponsors $3,000, Hosts $1,000, VIPs $500, Friends $250, Guests $150. Payable to “People for Parker,” P.O. Box 27647, Phila., PA 19118. For info: Vanessa DeRose (609) 635-3375 or vanessagervasi@gmail.com.

May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 16- Councilman Derek Green hosts Meet the Candidate at Top Shelf Lounge, 5564 Market St., 6-8 p.m. For info: Ella (215) 224-6956.

May 16- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Fundraiser at EOM Club, 144 Moore St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution: $35. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. “EOM Fundraiser” on memo.

May 16- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Renter’s Rights Workshop at Main Office, 9th & Ritner Sts., 6:30-7:30 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

May 17- Sid Booker hosts Get Out The Vote Rally at Club LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.

May 17- Councilmanic candidate Katherine Gilmore Richardson is hosted “Old School Meets New School” Dance Party & Rally at Local 332, 1310 Wallace St., 6-10 p.m. Endorsed candidates only. Tickets: $30 in advance, $40 at door. Purchase online: http://bit.ly/OldSchoolNew School.

May 18- Congressman Dwight Evans is keynote speaker at “Making Sense of Finance, Triumph Batp. Ch., 1648 W. Hinting Pk. Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For military personnel & veterans. To register: 1 (800) PA-BANKS.

May 18- Councilman Derek Green is hosted “AS Night in Wakanda” at Treasures Ha., 5549 Germantown Ave., 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets: $25. For info: Ella (215) 224-6956.

May 19- Councilmanic candidate Matt Wolfe hosts Reception at 4256 Regent Sq., 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets: $3,000, $1,000, $500, $100. Payable to WWW.WOLFE.ORG, %4256 Regent Sq., Phila., PA 19104. RSVP: Denise Furey (215) 387-5641 or Denise.Furey@wolfe.org.

May 19- Penna. Boxing Hall of Fame hosts Banquet at Romano’s Caterers, Castor Ave. & Wingohocking St., Cocktails 4 p.m., Dinner Ceremony, 5 p.m. Tickets $65. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.

May 21- Primary Election Day, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m. $150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info: Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.

May 22- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Roxborough Mem. Hosp., Wolcoff Aud., 5800 Ridge Ave., 7 p.m. Focus on nuclear energy. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 23- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Thursday Evening Conversation at Main Office, 9th & Ritner Sts., 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet the rep, share your ideas & concerns. For info: (215) 271-9190.

May 25- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts 188th Senior Fair at Victory Christian Ctr., 5220 Whitby Ave., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 724-2227.

Jun. 4- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Spring Reception at Waterworks, 640 Waterworks Dr. For info or RSVP: (215) 251-0585 or neil@rittenhousepolitical.com.

Jun. 6- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts Public Safety & Quality of Life Town Hall at Lutheran Settlement Hop., 1340 Frankford Ave., 6-8 p.m. Cybersecurity, senior services & more. For info: (215) 978-0311.

Jun. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shred-a-Palooza at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Jun. 14- Phila. Unemployment Project hosts Jazz Fest in honor of Councilman Bill Greenlee at 1st Unitarian Ch., 2125 Chestnut St., 6-10 p.m. Tickets: Members $25, others $60. Program book ads available. For info: (215) 557-0822 or Craig crobbins@philaup.org.

