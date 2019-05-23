FURTHER LISTINGS

Jun. 8- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Shredding & E-Cycling Event at Hill-Freedman World Acad., Lowber St. & Sedgwick Ave., rear, and Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter Sch., 6301 N. 2nd St., 9 a.m.-12 m. All documents and recyclable electronics. No major appliances, magazines, books or trash. Limit: 2 garbage bags per person.
Jun. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shred-a-Palooza at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Jun. 14- Phila. Unemployment Project hosts Jazz Fest in honor of Councilman Bill Greenlee at 1st Unitarian Ch., 2125 Chestnut St., 6-10 p.m. Tickets: Members $25, others $60. Program book ads available. For info: (215) 557-0822 or Craig crobbins@philaup.org.