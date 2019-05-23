State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts Public Safety & Quality of Life Town Hall at Lutheran Settlement Hop., 1340 Frankford Ave., 6-8 p.m. Cybersecurity, senior services & more. For info: (215) 978-0311.
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: What is ...
Mayor Jim Kenney’s Streets Department is poised to decide where Philadelphia...
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) issued the following statement in r...
The School District of Philadelphia, City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney have voic...
Mayor Jim Kenney, Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District), and the Ph...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: How many...
Frustrated by people dumping large loads of trash in empty lots in Sharswood, ...
Applications close at 5:00 p.m. today, Monday, Apr. 8, for Organizing Corps 2020...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: Can I ke...
The City of Philadelphia’s municipal identification program, PHL City ID, of...