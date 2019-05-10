May 10

May 10, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Omar Sabir hosts GOTV Rally at Cl. LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 6-8 p.m. Special guests: Councilwomen Cindy Bass & Cherelle Parker, State Rep. Morgan Cephas, State Sen. Sharif Street and former Mayor John Street. Tickets $20, Candidates $50.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *