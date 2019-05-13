May 14

Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts hosts Court of Common Pleas Candidate Convention at CCP, Winnet Bldg., 502 N. 17th St., 5-8 p.m. Opportunity to meet and interact with many candidates. 3-minute addresses. Free but register in advance: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decision-2019-philadelphia-court-of-common-pleas-candidate-convention-tickets-60823137642.

