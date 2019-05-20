Salute to Labor

May 20, 2019 | Filed under: Subject Categories | Posted by:

On June 20th, The Philadelphia Public Record will publish its second annual Salute to Labor Special Issue and award ceremony. We will recognize five labor leaders who have each made significant contributions to the labor movement and to the community as a whole.

Please join us for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and awards, emceed by Jonathan Saidel
Thursday June 20th, 2019
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
at the Philadelphia Joint Board
22 S. 22nd St. Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door or 10 tickets for $350
Ticket website: https://tinyurl.com/salutetolabor2019

Please join us in honoring their accomplishments by purchasing
a congratulatory ad in the Salute to Labor Special Issue
Publishing June 20th, 2019

Please send your ad to mbarrett@phillyrecord.com
or call Melissa Barrett, 215-755-2000 Ext. 5
21 S. 11th Street, Suite 205 • Philadelphia PA 19107

