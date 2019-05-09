Wolfe Seeks Paid Election Day Workers May 21

Matt Wolfe for City Council at Large is looking to hire election day workers for May 21! Please share with your friends. If you or anyone you know is interested, please contact info@wolfe.org or (610) 745-1626 for more information. Thanks!

