Further Listing

July 7- Carpenters’ Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
July 13 – The New 42nd Ward Flapjack Fundraiser will take place at Applebee’s on 2525 Castor Avenue. $10 per person, $5 for kids! 8-10a.m. Hosted by Sharon Vaughn, Ward Leader.
July 14- Whitman Council hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
July 14- Teamsters Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
July 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 3- Local 14 Insulators Union hosts Day at the Beach at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 4- Firefighters Union Local 22 Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 5- Veterans Comfort House Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 6 – National Night Out will be held across the city, including the 46th Ward, with Councilmember Jannie Blackwell.
Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 11- IBEW Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 11- Local 686 Gas Workers’ Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 18- IBEW Local 98 Day at Clementon Park, Clementon, NJ.
Aug. 24- Bridgemen’s Local 401 hosts Shore Party at Flip Flopz, Bar & Grill, 106 W. Spruce Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3 p.m.
Aug. 25- Katie’s Komets host Katie Kirlin Day at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 25- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Beach Bash, at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 2-6 p.m.
Sept. 2 – 32nd Annual AFL-CIO Tri-state Labor Day Parade And Family Celebration! Sheet Metal Workers Local #19, Columbus Blvd. & Washington Ave. – Parade Form-up 8:30 a.m. Pre – Parade Rally 9:15 a.m. Parade to Penn’s Landing Great Plaza, Columbus Blvd. & Market St. 10 a.m. Phila. AFL-CIO Family Celebration at the Great Plaza: Food, refreshments, kids fun, make & take crafts & live music: 11a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sept. 7 – Local 14 Insulators Union Day at Clemton Park, Clementon, NJ.
Sept. 14 – Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Day at Clementon Park, Clementon, NJ.
Sept. 20- Insulators’ Local 14 hosts Mesothelioma Golf Tourney at Philmont C.C., Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Sept. 21: Irish Weekend at Keenan’s in Wildwood.

