FURTHER LISTINGS

Jun. 15- Firefighters Local 22 & 18th Police Dist. play “Philly Ballers Annual Basketball Tournament at USciences, Rec Ha., 42nd St. & Woodland Ave., 12-4 p.m. Benefits prostate-cancer awareness.
Jun. 20- Phila. Public Record hosts “Salute to Labor” at Phila. Joint Board, 22 S. 22nd St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring five of the region’s most-influential union members: Lifetime Achiever, Rising Star, Organizer/Activist, Management Leader & Good Deeds. Premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres. Tickets: $40 in advance, $50 at door, 10 for $350. Purchase online: https://tinyurl.com/salutetolabor2019. For info: (215) 755-2000.
Jun. 20- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Night Market Overbrook at 63rd St. & Overbrook Ave., 6-10 p.m. Family fun, food, entertainment, State information. For info: (2315) 879-6625.
Jul. 6- DCC Chairman Bob Brady hosts “The Brady Bunch at Flip Flopz, Bar & Grill, 106 W. Spruce Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m. Tickets: $35.
Jul. 7– Carpenters’ Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 14- Whitman Council hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 14- Teamsters Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 3- Local 14 Insulators Union hosts Day at the Beach at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 4- Firefighters Union Local 22 Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 5- Veterans Comfort House Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 11- IBEW Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 11- Local 686 Gas Workers’ Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 24- Bridgemen’s Local 401 hosts Shore Party at Flip Flopz, Bar & Grill, 106 W. Spruce Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3 p.m.
Aug. 25- Katie’s Komets host Katie Kirlin Day at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 25- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Beach Bash, at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 2-6 p.m.
Sep. 20- Insulators’ Local 14 hosts Mesothelioma Golf Tourney at Philmont C.C., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., register 8:30 a.m., shotgun start 10 a.m., cocktails 3:30 p.m., dinner 4:15 p.m. For info: bmaccari@insulators14.com.