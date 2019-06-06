Governor’s Message: Pa. Stands Behind Philadelphia’s Port

BY GOV. TOM WOLF

My administration is working to improve the transportation infrastructure of Pennsylvania, and the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) is no exception. More than $300 million in infrastructure, warehousing, and equipment investments are underway at PhilaPort through my Capital Investment Program and port development plan.

The arrival of two super post-Panamax cranes last year increased PhilaPort’s capacity and reduced its turnaround times to just 40 minutes, leading to a record-breaking 2018. Two more super post-Panamax cranes arrived at PhilaPort in March, bringing the port’s total operational cranes to six. A seventh super post-Panamax crane due in August will further build the port’s capacity and reputation.

PhilaPort has made progress on the 103-mile project to deepen the Main Channel of the Delaware River, reaching 42 feet. The next step, going to 45 feet, is anticipated to be completed later this year or early in 2020. The combination of larger cranes and increased accessibility has already led to the arrival of the largest container vessel to ever call at the port last year.

Development is slated to continue through 2020 and is projected to support thousands of jobs and generate an increase of more than $100 million in state and local tax revenues annually.

Investments like this one are a key part of my strategy to use our resources wisely and invest in opportunities that will have outsize impacts on the growth of our economy, and of jobs. Key investments in industry, and in critical components of our infrastructure, not only provide jobs, but also provide improved efficiencies – helping businesses grow.

Pennsylvania’s location on the east coast with ample road and rail transportation and easy access to major metropolitan cities provide us with an incredible opportunity to play a key role in the movement of goods. PhilaPort is an important piece of this puzzle. By upgrading and modernizing PhilaPort to make it the strongest port on the East Coast, we can strengthen the economy of our entire commonwealth and make Pennsylvania a top player in world trade.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.