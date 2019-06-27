July 13

June 27, 2019

The New 42nd Ward Flapjack Fundraiser will take place at Applebee’s on 2525 Castor Avenue. $10 per person, $5 for kids! 8-10a.m. Hosted by Sharon Vaughn, Ward Leader.

