Jun. 14

June 13, 2019

Phila. Unemployment Project hosts Jazz Fest in honor of Councilman Bill Greenlee at 1st Unitarian Ch., 2125 Chestnut St., 6-10 p.m. Tickets: Members $25, others $60. Program book ads available. For info: (215) 557-0822 or Craig crobbins@philaup.org.

