State Sen. Sharif Street & Temple U. Pan-African Studies Community Education Program host “2019 Re-Entry Summit” for formerly incarcerated citizens at Gittis Stud. Ctr., 1755 N. 13th St., Rm. A&B, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Job fair, legislative panel, peer panel. Free lunch. For info: Desmond McKinson (215) 227-6161.

