Elephant Corner

GOP Unity or Trump-imposed deal? It’s a buffet of rumors, a smorgasbord of conjecture and basically anybody’s guess on how the deal was struck for Pennsylvania GOP State Committee chair this past Saturday.

The two candidates, VICE CHAIR BERNADETTE “BERNIE” COMFORT and LAWRENCE TABAS, were running against each other for the coveted top seat but right before the momentous meeting in Hershey Pa, insiders were whispering of a compromise. Allegedly PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP himself pounded the table calling for a deal between these opposing factions. Keeping Pennsylvania red is vital to the president’s re-election campaign, so it’s in his best interest to halt the never-ending (and senseless) feuding inside the party.

All this comes in the wake of the career-shattering fall from grace of CHAIRMAN VAL DiGIORGIO. Insiders go on to say that Val made more enemies than friends along the way up the ladder and that, along with his alleged misbehavior, could’ve been his major undoing.

As for the Philadelphia delegation, almost all of the State Committee members except for a few Party stalwarts were for Bernie.

In any event, a compromise was made. Tabas took PAGOP chair and Bernie took chair for Trump’s Pennsylvania campaign. President Trump Tweeted out a major shout out to both candidates and called for Pa unity.

It is perhaps poetic justice that Tabas won having been beaten by Val by only a vote or two last election. He is seen as highly intelligent power attorney who will inject new vitality into the Party and secure Trump’s victory. We can only hope that he and Comfort focus their attention to the swamp of Philadelphia.

The opening narrative in the timeless Casablanca comes to mind:

“Here the fortunate ones through money or influence or luck might obtain exit visas and scurry to Lisbon, and from Lisbon to the New World. But the others wait in Casablanca, and wait … and wait … and wait.”

In Philadelphia, Republicans have been waiting a long time for a new local leader.

