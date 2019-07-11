FURTHER LISTINGS

Jul. 13- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Summer Neighborhood Clean-Up starting at 10th St. & Snyder Ave., 8 a.m. -12 m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Jul. 13- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s 2525 Castor Ave., 8-10 a.m. Tickets $10, $5 for kids. For info: Sharon Vaughn (215) 329-0462.

Jul. 14- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Violence Prevention Solutions Forum at the Met, 858 N. Broad St., 3-7 p.m. Numerous organizations involved. For info: Alyssia Richardson (215) 227-6161.

Jul. 14- Whitman Council hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.

Jul. 15- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Showtime at the Apollo,” carnival talent show with free food, children’s gamers & prizes at Stenton Pk., 1701 W. Courtland Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Jul. 16- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Jazz, Funk & Soul with DJ Gary O” at Morris Estate, 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Jul. 17- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities & outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Jul. 18- State Rep. Pamela DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Roxborough Ch., 8230 Ridge Ave., 7 p.m. Focus on recently passed 2019-20 state budget. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Jul. 19- State Rep. Pamela DeLissio offers Produce Vouchers to older adults at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m. $20 vouchers for age 60+ at farmers’ markets. Must live in 194th Legislative Dist.; proof of age & address; gross income limits. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Jul. 20- State Sen. Sharif Street is hosted Summer BBQ at Bill & Linda Hart, 7001 Brentwood Rd., 1-4 p.m. Contribution levels: Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Tickets $250. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151. RSVP & pay online http://www.sharifstreetforpa.com/ click on EVENTS. For info: Lindsey Perry (267) 275-2120.

Jul. 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.

Jul. 22- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Showtime at the Apollo,” carnival talent show with free food, children’s gamers & prizes at Stenton Pk., 1701 W. Courtland Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Jul. 23- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Jazz, Funk & Soul with DJ Gary O” at Morris Estate, 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Jul. 24- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities & outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Jul. 29- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Showtime at the Apollo,” carnival talent show with free food, children’s gamers & prizes at Stenton Pk., 1701 W. Courtland Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Jul. 30- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Jazz, Funk & Soul with DJ Gary O” at Morris Estate, 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Jul. 31- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities & outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 3- Local 14 Insulators Union hosts Day at the Beach at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 4- Firefighters Union Local 22 Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 5- Veterans Comfort House Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 5- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Showtime at the Apollo,” carnival talent show with free food, children’s gamers & prizes at Stenton Pk., 1701 W. Courtland Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 6- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Jazz, Funk & Soul with DJ Gary O” at Morris Estate, 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 6- Nat’l Night Out, several locations.

Aug, 7- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities & outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 9- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée Down the Shore at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddle Boats $1,000, Gen. Admission $30. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148 or http://www.marksquilla.org/upcomingevents/

Aug. 10- IBEW Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 11- Local 686 Gas Workers’ Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 12- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Showtime at the Apollo,” carnival talent show with free food, children’s gamers & prizes at Stenton Pk., 1701 W. Courtland Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 13- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Jazz, Funk & Soul with DJ Gary O” at Morris Estate, 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 14- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities & outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 14- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley Hosts Birthday at the Palm, 200 S. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Bronze $250. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110. For info: (215) 906-0339.

Aug. 16- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Summer Soirée at Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., 5-9 p.m., Dinner 6 p.m. For info: www.mcclintonforpa.com.

Aug. 21- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities & outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 24- Bridgemen’s Local 401 hosts Shore Party at Flip Flopz, Bar & Grill, 106 W. Spruce Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3 p.m.

Aug. 25- Katie’s Komets host Katie Kirlin Day at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 25- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Beach Bash, at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 2-6 p.m.

Aug. 28- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities &outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Sep. 2- AFL-CIO hosts Tri-State Labor Day Parade & Family Fun Day, parade forms at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., Columbus Blvd. & Washington Ave., 8:30 a.m. Rally 9:15 a.m., march to Columbus Blvd., & Market St. 10 a.m. Family Celebration 11-a.m.-2 p.m. Food, refreshments, kids’ fun, crafts & live music. For info: (215) 665-9800.

Sep. 20- Insulators’ Local 14 hosts Mesothelioma Golf Tourney at Philmont C.C., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., register 8:30 a.m., shotgun start 10 a.m., cocktails 3:30 p.m., dinner 4:15 p.m. For info: bmaccari@insulators14.com.

