Gov. Wolf Plans to Transform State-Government Customer Service

Gov. Tom Wolf today announced the launch of an ambitious initiative that will improve customer service by making it easier for Pennsylvanians to connect with state agencies and services, while protecting their privacy and personal information.

“I learned in the private sector the most important part of business is trust and excellent customer service,” said Governor Wolf. “Pennsylvanians deserve the same from their state government. I am launching this groundbreaking new initiative that will transform how the state provides services to make it as easy and convenient for people as possible, whether it is online, on the phone or in-person.

“We’ll use new ideas, secure technologies, and feedback to improve the overall experience of Pennsylvanians – our customers – across state agencies. With each improvement, we will always respect each person’s privacy and ensure their data is strictly protected.”

The Customer Service Transformation consists of multiple long-term projects that will be accomplished over several years. The projects include:

One Secure Online Account

One challenge for Pennsylvanians is knowing which department provides a service they need. The initiative will seek to create a single online location and login for Pennsylvanians to access all Commonwealth services.

“The Commonwealth offers so many services that are valuable to people,” said John MacMillan, chief information officer. “We want to make it easier to go online to find what you are looking for, get it and move on with the rest of your day. We also want to build trust through a consistent look and feel that lets people know when they are using an official government service.”

Pennsylvanians will access a growing number of online services using a single, secure account known as Keystone Login. The online profile is already offered by the Department of Community & Economic Development, Department of General Services, Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency and Office of Administration.

“Keystone Login is more than a username and password that can be used for multiple services; it is a suite of modern identity verification tools that can provide additional levels of security based on the type of service being accessed,” said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome. “Keystone Login will provide added convenience to our customers and allow us to strengthen our overall security.”

The Keystone Login will be added to more online services in the future as they undergo planned upgrades and modernization initiatives.

One Phone Number

Many people prefer to speak to someone over the phone or in-person. Here again, knowing which department provides the service is a potential barrier.

Similar to “311” systems in many cities, the Customer Service Transformation initiative will establish a single phone number to connect people to services. Existing phone numbers will continue to be available.

The new central phone number is expected to be announced in the coming months. It will be rolled out to agency services in phases.

Continuously Improving Customer Satisfaction

The initiative will also provide new opportunities for the public to provide feedback about the service they receive. This data will be used to identify opportunities to improve and innovate, as well as be published online.

“We need to do more to listen to our customers and create mechanisms for transparency and accountability,” said Colby Clabaugh, director of the Office of Performance Through Excellence. “We plan to build on the information currently being collected by agencies by expanding to more services, increasing the consistency of how we gather feedback and finding new ways to connect the data to achieve better outcomes.”

As part of the announcement, the governor signed an executive order launching the Customer Service Transformation initiative and a separate executive order launching the Customer Service Transformation initiative and creating a new Chief Data Officer position.

Visit PA.gov to view all the goals of the Customer Service Transformation plan.

