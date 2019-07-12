Governor, Mayor Slam Hahnemann Hospital’s Owner

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a joint statement regarding Hahnemann University Hospital:

“The situation at Hahnemann University Hospital, caused by CEO Joel Freedman and his team of venture capitalists, is an absolute disgrace and shows a greed-driven lack of care for the community. The hospital has $300 million in debt that is growing daily. Now the owners want a bankruptcy proceeding to protect the profits they extracted from the hospital and community. This mounting debt means a short-term solution is simply not viable.

“We continue to stand in solidarity with the workers, patients and community. For months, the commonwealth and city have been working aggressively to protect patient care at Hahnemann and find solutions to maintain current medical services at the hospital. We want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff, along with the temporary management, that have ensured continued high-quality care despite their owner’s abdication of responsibility.

“While it is clear that the hospital’s current operation is no longer financially viable, we are both committed to working with potential investors to find support for the restructuring of Hahnemann and for protecting St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. Maintaining a level of medical services at Hahnemann and ensuring St. Christopher’s never faces a similar fate is critically important to saving jobs and lives, as well as meeting the needs of Philadelphians.

“We urge any willing or interested parties to contact either of our offices to discuss how we can help mitigate the damage done by Joel Freedman and his firm.”

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.