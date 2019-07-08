Jul. 10

July 8, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

10,000 American Flags dedicates Mailbox to receive worn U.S. flags for proper disposal at City Hall Ctyd., 11-11:30 a.m. Speakers: Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmembers David Oh & Allan Domb. For info: Jim Jenkins (570) 852-7207.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *