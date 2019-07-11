Councilman David Oh hosts Fundraiser at Saigon Maxim Restaurant, 612 Washington Ave., 5:30-8 p.m. Contribution levels: $1,000, $500, $250, $100. Payable to “Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143 or https://politics.raisethemoney.com/doh.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a joint ...
Sheriff Jewell Williams announced that in Fiscal Year 2019, the Sheriff’s Of...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: Should I...
Today, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed SB 48. “Pennsylvania must secure its elections ...
SEPTA’s Sustainability Program achieved a new milestone with the completion ...
Guided by local feedback on the infrastructure needs of Pennsylvania’s commu...
The Citi Foundation and Living Cities have expanded the City Accelerator initi...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: What is ...
Mayor Jim Kenney’s Streets Department is poised to decide where Philadelphia...
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) issued the following statement in r...