State Rep. Ed Neilson hosts Job Fair for 2020 Census at 16 Old Ashton Rd., 2 p.m. Temporary positions include census takers, recruiting assistants & supervisory staff. Pay up to $35.50/hour; offer weekly paychecks, flexible hours, paid training. For info: (215) 330-3714.

