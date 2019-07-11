Jul. 12

July 11, 2019

State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell hosts Fundraiser at 1800 JFK Blvd., 3rd fl., 8 p.m. Special guest: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. Contribution levels: $1,000, $2,500, $5,000 via https://secure.actblue.com/donate/elect-movita-1. RSVP: Bill McGee (610) 554-8970 or bill@pahdoc.com.

