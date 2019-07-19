Jul. 19

July 19, 2019

State Rep. Pamela DeLissio offers Produce Vouchers to older adults at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m. $20 vouchers for age 60+ at farmers’ markets. Must live in 194th Legislative Dist.; proof of age & address; gross income limits. For info: (215) 482-8726.

