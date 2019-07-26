Rebuild Launches Job-Training Pilot

Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council President Darrell Clarke today announced open recruitment for two pilot job programs that aim to give diverse Philadelphia residents opportunities for paid training and work on Rebuild projects. Made possible by the Philadelphia Beverage Tax and a signature initiative of Mayor Jim Kenney’s, Rebuild is committing hundreds of millions of dollars to restore parks, recreation centers, and libraries in neighborhoods across the city.

The PHL Pipeline program is now recruiting entry-level candidates interested in pursuing a career in commercial painting or roofing. Trainees will attend a paid pre-apprenticeship training course before beginning paid apprenticeships through the union.

The Rebuild Talent Development Program is now recruiting individuals with experience in the building trades interested in a pathway to membership. Initial openings are focused on cement masonry. Successful applicants will be hired by PHDC – Philadelphia’s full-service community development organization – as union apprentices to work on Rebuild sites across the city. As opportunities grow on Rebuild construction sites, Rebuild plans to open recruitment opportunities for pathways into other trade unions.

“Rebuild is a once-in-a-generation investment in our public spaces, and we must use it as an opportunity to expand and diversify membership in the building trades unions,” said the mayor. “I encourage people to apply for these programs, and be part of the inclusive investments we are making to expand opportunities in every part of the city.”

Both programs will begin this fall as pilots and expand as construction gets underway at more Rebuild sites across the city. Both programs will offer minorities and women a new pathway to pursue careers in the building trades.

“Jobs and supporting small diverse businesses are at the center of Council’s vision for Rebuild,” said Clarke. “Building sites in this city must reflect the demographics of our neighborhoods. We need to create more opportunities for communities of color to benefit from the growth and progress happening across Philadelphia. Rebuild will be a critical step toward increasing equitable growth across Philadelphia.

”

These programs will provide qualified, diverse candidates a pathway into apprenticeships and ultimately full union membership in various trades.

“Since breaking ground on the first Rebuild project eight months ago, we have committed $110 million to public spaces in our neighborhoods,” said Nicole Westerman, executive director of Rebuild. “The success of these investments will be measured by not only the rec center with a beautiful new gym, but by the gym built by a diverse workforce providing long-term career opportunities for Philadelphians.”

Rebuild is investing in capital improvements at 64 initial sites across the city, two-thirds of which are in high-needs neighborhoods.

