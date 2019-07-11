Sheriff’s Office Recovers $60 Million in Delinquent Taxes

Sheriff Jewell Williams announced that in Fiscal Year 2019, the Sheriff’s Office collected $60.2M in delinquent taxes and fees for the City of Philadelphia.

These funds come from the sales of tax-delinquent properties and related fees associated with those sales.

In Fiscal Year 2012, when Williams took office, only $27 million was collected and sent to the City.

Williams attributed the increased collections to improved systems and the creation of the office’s Judicial Execution Writ Enforcement Legal Ledger, a data-management system that enhanced the sale of delinquent properties and fee collection.

In addition to managing the sales, the Sheriff’s computer system, in conjunction with a community advertising program, has greatly increased the number of buyers who participate in foreclosure and tax sales.

Each property is posted on PhillySheriff.com in real time with color photos and location mapping. The Office holds seminars on how to purchase properties at Sheriff Sales three times per month, offered in both English and Spanish. For a schedule of upcoming seminars and Sheriff Sales, please visit PhillySheriff.com.

For further information, contact PhillySheriffCommunications@gmail.com or (215) 686-3572.

