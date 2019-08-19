Aug. 21

August 19, 2019

32nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts “Jazz under the Stars” at Smith Mem. Plg., Fairmount Pk., 3500 Reservoir Dr., 6-10 p.m. MC Sista Aqueela Jamal. Bring a chair or not. Light refreshments; 1st drink on us, then drink tickets $1. For tickets: Gary Williams (215) 906-9009 or Stephanie Miller Bey (215) 285-2036.

