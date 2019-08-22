Aug. 22

August 22, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

State Rep. Rosita Youngblood hosts Back to School Event at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 W. Venango St., 4-7 p.m. Free backpacks for first 150 people who register, grades K-8 who live in the 198th Legislative Dist. Must pre-register: Deborah Carn (215) 849-6426 or dcarn@pahouse.net.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *