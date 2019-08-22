Aug. 23

August 22, 2019

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts Back-to-School Book Bag Giveaway at Ch. of the Advocate, 1801 Diamond St., 3-5 p.m. For families of 181st Legislative Dist.; parents bring photo ID. Information on State government & visiting the Capitol. For info: (215) 978-0311.

