Aug. 6

Phila. Republican Happy Hour hosts Lawrence Tabas & Rob Gleason with Republican municipal candidates at Vesper Cl., 223 S. Sydenham St., 6-9 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres, discounted beer & wine. Free but RSVP: https://southphillygop.nationbuilder.com/august_happy_hour

