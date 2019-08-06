Aug. 6

August 6, 2019

NAACP hosts “Town Hall Mtg. Waxxed!” at Universal Audenreid Charter H.S., 33012 Tasker St., 2-5 p.m. Growing controversy of autism and Black boys. Michael Coard, Councilman Derek Green, Min. Tony Muhammad & Charles Pitts.

