Aug. 9

August 8, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Councilman Bobby Henon hosts “Philly Play Summer Challenges” at Pennypack Pk., State Rd. & Pennypack Path, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Children’s sports, obstacle courses & other physical fun. For info: Frank Keel (454) 410-4932.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *