City Announces Updates to PES Refinery Advisory Group

The City of Philadelphia today announced that the newly formed PES Refinery Advisory Group will hold four additional public meetings in August and September.

This Advisory Group was established to gather the perspectives of different stakeholders and community members to inform City leaders on the impact of the closure of the PES refinery on Philadelphia with respect to the economy, environment, public health, and safety. Each committee represents experts and stakeholders from the community, business sector, academic and environmental sectors, and organized labor. The Advisory Group held its first public meeting on August 6. Presentation notes from that meeting are available at www.phila.gov/refinery.

The Advisory Group will convene to hold four additional meetings in August and September at the following dates and times:

• Community Committee – Tuesday, August 20, 5:30 p.m.

• Labor Committee – Wednesday, August 21, 5:30 p.m.

• Environmental and Academic Committee – Tuesday, August 27, 5:30 p.m.

• Business Committee – Monday, September 9, 2019, 5:30 p.m.

All committee meetings will be held at Preparatory Charter School (1928 Point Breeze Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145) and are open to the public. Members of the public who are interested in attending any of these meetings or presenting to the Labor, Environmental and Academic or Business committees are strongly encouraged to register in advance by emailing refinery@phila.gov.

Updates to the meeting calendar, as well as informational updates about the work of the Refinery Advisory Group, will be made available at www.phila.gov/refinery.

Managing Director Brian Abernathy and Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel are also announcing the addition of four more community leaders to the Advisory Group. These leaders will share their expertise and perspectives and help to organize the voices of their neighbors living in the communities nearest the refinery.

The community leaders who are joining the Advisory Group include:

• Donna Henry – Southwest Community Development Corporation

• Claudia Sherrod – Point Breeze community activist

• Ethel Wise – Wilson Park Resident Council

• Anton Moore – Unity in the Community

“During the first meeting of the Advisory Group, members of the public expressed a desire to see more of their neighbors and trusted community leaders in the group,” said Managing Director Brian Abernathy. “We listened to that feedback and doubled the number of community representatives on the Advisory Group – from four to eight. We are excited that these leaders are dedicating their time and energy to help the City with this important work, and we are grateful that they are helping to make sure the voices of their neighbors are heard.”

Members of the public who are interested in attending upcoming meetings or learning more about the Advisory Group can visit www.phila.gov/refinery for more information.

