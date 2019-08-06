FURTHER LISTINGS

Aug. 7- State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts Legal Clinic on Landlord-Tenant Issues at 7012 Castor Ave., 12-6 p.m. Free. For info: For info: Michel Lee (717) 884-3265.

Aug, 7- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities &outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 7- American Ass’n of Political Consultants Mid-Atlantic Chap. hosts “On Fire in Philly!” at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-9 p.m. Light food & cocktails. Seeking sponsors: Fire Chief $5,000, Hook & Ladder $2,500, Cadet $1,000. For info: Josh Nanberg josh@ampersandstrategies.com.

Aug. 8- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Community Picnic at Fairhill Sq. Pk., 412 W. Lehigh Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. DJs, refreshments, back-to-school giveaways, child fingerprinting & vendors. Family-friendly and free. For info: (215) 533-0440.

Aug. 9- FOP Lodge 5 hosts “Team McNesby at Shore at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 9- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée Down the Shore at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddle Boats $1,000, Gen. Admission $30. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148 or http://www.marksquilla.org/upcomingevents/.

Aug. 10- State Reps. Morgan Cephas, Movita Johnson-Harrell & Joanna McClinton hosts “60th St. Health & Wellness Community Summer Jam” on 60th St. betw. Arch and Chestnut, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Entertainment, food, family fun, constituent services. For info: Hope Foy (215) 748-6712.

Aug. 10- State Rep. Jordan Harris hosts Soul School Festival at 19th St. & Washington Ave., 12-8 p.m. Bounce houses, food, games, live entertainment & government-agency information. For info: (215) 952-3378.

Aug. 10- IBEW Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 10- Local 686 Gas Workers’ Union hosts Shore Party at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 10- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts “Happy Hour down the Shore” at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Bar, 2801 Pacific Ave., Su. 228, Atlantic City, N.J., 4-6 p.m. Contribution levels: Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Tickets $100, Young Professionals $35. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151. RSVP: Lindsey Perry (267) 275-2120 or Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com.

Aug. 12- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Showtime at the Apollo,” carnival talent show with free food, children’s gamers & prizes at Stenton Pk., 1701 W. Courtland Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 13- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Jazz, Funk & Soul with DJ Gary O” at Morris Estate, 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 14- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities &outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 14- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley Hosts Birthday at the Palm, 200 S. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Bronze $250. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110. For info: (215) 906-0339.

Aug, 14- Councilmanic candidate Sherrie Cohen hosts Summer Bash at Stir Lounge, 1705 Chancellor St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Gold $2,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Supporters $250, Friends $100, Tickets $25. Payable to “Cohen for Council,” P.O. Box 22541, Phila., PA 19110 RSVP: Matt@SherrieCohen4Philly.com.

Aug. 15- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Community Picnic at Lawncrest Rec Ctr., 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. DJs, refreshments, back-to-school giveaways, child fingerprinting & vendors. Family-friendly and free. For info: (215) 533-0440.

Aug. 16- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Summer Soirée at Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., 5-9 p.m., Dinner 6 p.m. For info: www.mcclintonforpa.com.

Aug. 17- State Rep. Danilo Burgos hosts First-Time Homebuyer Workshop at 635 W. Erie Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m. Establish credit, down-payment & closing assistance. For info: (215) 223-1890.

Aug. 17- State Sen. Art Haywood & Regular Fellows Foundation host Back to School Celebration at Lonnie Young Rec Ctr., 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors, activities, pony rides, helicopter. For info: (215) 242-8171.

Aug. 17- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Constituent District Day at Tustin Rec Ctr., 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 12-4 p.m. Basketball tournament, live music, games, raffles, giveaways, food & refreshments. Constituent services. For info: (215) 879-6625.

Aug. 17- Teamsters host Unity Day at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 17- Operating Engineers host Shore Party at Flip Flopz, Bar & Grill, 106 W. Spruce Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 21- Councilman Al Taubenberger hosts Seniors Health & Resource Expo at Murphy Rec Ctr., 300 W. Shunk St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Partnered with CareGivers America. Health info, DJ, prizes, giveaways & refreshments. For info: (215) 686-3440.

Aug. 21- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities &outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 21- 32nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts “Jazz under the Stars” at Smith Mem. Plg., Fairmount Pk., 3500 Reservoir Dr., 6-10 p.m. MC Sista Aqueela Jamal. Bring a chair or not. Light refreshments; 1st drink on us, then drink tickets $1. For tickets: Gary Williams (215) 906-9009 or Stephanie Miller Bey (215) 285-2036.

Aug. 22- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Community Picnic at Wissinoming Pk., Frankford Ave. & Comly St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. DJs, refreshments, back-to-school giveaways, child fingerprinting & vendors. Family-friendly and free. For info: (215) 533-0440.

Aug. 24- Bridgemen’s Local 401 hosts Shore Party at Flip Flopz, Bar & Grill, 106 W. Spruce Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3 p.m.

Aug. 25- Katie’s Komets host Katie Kirlin Day at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 28- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities &outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 29- State Sen. Sharif Street is hosted “Women for Sen. Sharif Street” at the Met, 858 N. Broad St., 5 p.m.

Sep. 2- AFL-CIO hosts Tri-State Labor Day Parade & Family Fun Day, parade forms at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., Columbus Blvd. & Washington Ave., 8:30 a.m. Rally 9:15 a.m., march to Columbus Blvd., & Market St. 10 a.m. Family Celebration 11-a.m.-2 p.m. Food, refreshments, kids’ fun, crafts & live music. For info: (215) 665-9800.

Sep. 4- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts State House Policy hearing on Fair Education Funding at Furness H.S., 1900 S. 3rd St., 2-4 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 5- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Practice with New Voting Machines at 2400 S. 9th St., 5:30-7 p.m. (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 9- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Older Adults Breakfast at S. Phila., Older Adult Ctr., 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 9:30 -11 a.m. Free. Help with unclaimed property & SEPTA sr. IDs. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Mobile Constituent Services at EOM, 144 Moore St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 20- Insulators’ Local 14 hosts Mesothelioma Golf Tourney at Philmont C.C., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., register 8:30 a.m., shotgun start 10 a.m., cocktails 3:30 p.m., dinner 4:15 p.m. For info: bmaccari@insulators14.com.

Sep. 20- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Mobile Constituent Service at Whitman Council, 2455 S. 3rd St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Coffee & doughnuts 10-11 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 20- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3800 Haddonfield Rd., 11:30 a.m. Registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun start. Lunch, Dinner, Prizes. Fee: $100; numerous sponsorship levels. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: Gary Masino (215) 952-1999.

Sep. 25- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Opioid Healthcare Roundtable at E. Passyunk Comm. Ctr., 1025 Mifflin St., 7-8:30 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 26- Tri-State Labor & Management Council hosts Golden Heart of Variety Award Reception at Tendenza, 969 N. 2nd St., Open Bar 6 p.m., Dinner & Awards 7 p.m. Honorees: Local 332 Bus. Mg. Sam Staten, Jr. & HuntIngdon Valley Bank Sr. VP Hugh Connelly. Tickets $250. For info: Harry Giordano (215) 385-0900 or harry.giordano@varietyphila.org.

