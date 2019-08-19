FURTHER LISTINGS

Aug. 22- State Rep. Rosita Youngblood hosts Back to School Event at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 W. Venango St., 4-7 p.m. Free backpacks for first 150 people who register, grades K-8 who live in the 198th Legislative Dist. Must pre-register: Deborah Carn (215) 849-6426 or dcarn@pahouse.net.

Aug. 22- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Roxborough YMCA, 7201 Ridge Ave., 7 p.m. Topics: Free & Fair Elections and Convention of States to amend U.S. Constitution. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Aug. 24- Bridgemen’s Local 401 hosts Shore Party at Flip Flopz, Bar & Grill, 106 W. Spruce Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3 p.m.

Aug. 25- Katie’s Komets host Katie Kirlin Day at Keenan’s, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 28- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Oldies in the Park” at Vernon Pk., 5800 Germantown Ave., 5:30 p.m. Family activities &outdoor dance party with DJ Gary O. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Aug. 29- State Sen. Sharif Street is hosted “Women for Sen. Sharif Street” at the Met, 858 N. Broad St., 5 p.m.

Sep. 1- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Karaoke Music Festival at Sturgis Plg., 200 W. 65th Ave., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free back-to-school supplies, food, snacks, drinks & entertainment; bounce house, volleyball, water balloons & more. For info: Pete Lyde (267) 701-4503.

Sep. 2- AFL-CIO hosts Tri-State Labor Day Parade & Family Fun Day, parade forms at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., Columbus Blvd. & Washington Ave., 8:30 a.m. Rally 9:15 a.m., march to Columbus Blvd., & Market St. 10 a.m. Family Celebration 11-a.m.-2 p.m. Food, refreshments, kids’ fun, crafts & live music. For info: (215) 665-9800.

Sep. 4- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts State House Policy hearing on Fair Education Funding at Furness H.S., 1900 S. 3rd St., 2-4 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 5- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Practice with New Voting Machines at 2400 S. 9th St., 5:30-7 p.m. (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 6- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hostsVirgo Birthday Party at H&H Ha., 2030 Haines St., 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets $30,. RSVP: (215) 500-1679 or http://secure.actblue.com/donate/virgoparty19.

Sep. 7- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Cookout at Vaird Boys & Girls Cl., 4800 Whitaker Ave., 12-4 p.m. Free food, fun, games, music, dancing. For info: Sharon Vaughn (215) 329-0462.

Sep. 9- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Older Adults Breakfast at S. Phila., Older Adult Ctr., 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 9:30 -11 a.m. Free. Help with unclaimed property & SEPTA sr. IDs. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Mobile Constituent Services at EOM, 144 Moore St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 12- State Rep. Mary Isaacson hosts Fundraiser at Cescaphé, 923 N. 2nd St., 5-7:30 p.m. For info: marylouiseisaacson@gmail.com.

Sep. 13- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Family Movie Night at Bridesburg Rec Ctr./, 4601 Richmond St., 7:30 p.m. Ice cream, [pretzels, soft drinks, fun for kids. For info: (215) 695-1020.

Sep. 20- Insulators’ Local 14 hosts Mesothelioma Golf Tourney at Philmont C.C., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., register 8:30 a.m., shotgun start 10 a.m., cocktails 3:30 p.m., dinner 4:15 p.m. For info: bmaccari@insulators14.com.

Sep. 20- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Mobile Constituent Service at Whitman Council, 2455 S. 3rd St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Coffee & doughnuts 10-11 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 20- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3800 Haddonfield Rd., 11:30 a.m. Registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun start. Lunch, Dinner, Prizes. Fee: $100; numerous sponsorship levels. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: Gary Masino (215) 952-1999.

Sep. 25- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Opioid Healthcare Roundtable at E. Passyunk Comm. Ctr., 1025 Mifflin St., 7-8:30 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 26- Tri-State Labor & Management Council hosts Golden Heart of Variety Award Reception at Tendenza, 969 N. 2nd St., Open Bar 6 p.m., Dinner & Awards 7 p.m. Honorees: Local 332 Bus. Mg. Sam Staten, Jr. & HuntIngdon Valley Bank Sr. VP Hugh Connelly. Tickets $250. For info: Harry Giordano (215) 385-0900 or harry.giordano@varietyphila.org.

