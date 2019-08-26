FURTHER LISTINGS

Sep. 2- AFL-CIO hosts Tri-State Labor Day Parade & Family Fun Day, parade forms at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., Columbus Blvd. & Washington Ave., 8:30 a.m. Rally 9:15 a.m., march to Columbus Blvd., & Market St. 10 a.m. Family Celebration 11-a.m.-2 p.m. Food, refreshments, kids’ fun, crafts & live music. For info: (215) 665-9800.
Sep. 4- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts State House Policy hearing on Fair Education Funding at Furness H.S., 1900 S. 3rd St., 2-4 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Sep. 5- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Practice with New Voting Machines at 2400 S. 9th St., 5:30-7 p.m. (215) 271-9190.
Sep. 5- Councilmanic candidate Matt Wolfe is hosted Reception at George Sfedu’s & Susan Satkowski’s home, 1907 Spruce St., 6-8 p.m. Co-host: U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.Payable to WWW.WOLFE.ORG, 4256 Regent Sq., Phila., PA 19104. RSVP: Denise Furey (215) 387-5641 or denise.furey@wolfe.org.
Sep. 6- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts New Voting Machine Demonstration at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Sep. 6- Overbrook HS Alumni Ass’n hosts “IU Am Overbrook” at 59th & Lancaster Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Guests: State Sen. Vincent Hughes, State Rep. Morgan Cephas & Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. Light refreshments, pretzels & water ice. RASVP: iamoverbrook.eventbrite.com.
Sep. 6- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Virgo Birthday Party at H&H Ha., 2030 Haines St., 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets $30, RSVP: (215) 500-1679 or http://secure.actblue.com/donate/virgoparty19.
Sep. 7- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Cookout at Vaird Boys & Girls Cl., 4800 Whitaker Ave., 12-4 p.m. Free food, fun, games, music, dancing. For info: Sharon Vaughn (215) 329-0462.
Sep. 9- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Older Adults Breakfast at S. Phila., Older Adult Ctr., 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 9:30 -11 a.m. Free. Help with unclaimed property & SEPTA sr. IDs. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Sep. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Mobile Constituent Services at EOM, 144 Moore St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Sep. 12- State Rep. Mary Isaacson hosts Fundraiser at Cescaphé, 923 N. 2nd St., 5-7:30 p.m. For info: marylouiseisaacson@gmail.com.
Sep. 13- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Family Movie Night at Bridesburg Rec Ctr., 4601 Richmond St., 7:30 p.m. Ice cream, [pretzels, soft drinks, fun for kids. For info: (215) 695-1020.
Sep. 20- Insulators’ Local 14 hosts Mesothelioma Golf Tourney at Philmont C.C., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., register 8:30 a.m., shotgun start 10 a.m., cocktails 3:30 p.m., dinner 4:15 p.m. For info: bmaccari@insulators14.com.
Sep. 20- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Mobile Constituent Service at Whitman Council, 2455 S. 3rd St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Coffee & doughnuts 10-11 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Sep. 20- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3800 Haddonfield Rd., 11:30 a.m. Registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun start. Lunch, Dinner, Prizes. Fee: $100; numerous sponsorship levels. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: Gary Masino (215) 952-1999.
Sep. 20- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Book Club Mtg. at 6511 Ridge Ave., 7-9 p.m. Discussing “Kids for Cash” by William Ecenbarger. 20-person limit, first come, first served. RSVP: (215) 482-8726 or ReDeLissio@pahouse.net.
Sep. 25-State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Opioid Healthcare Roundtable at E. Passyunk Comm. Ctr., 1025 Mifflin St., 7-8:30 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Sep. 26- Tri-State Labor & Management Council hosts Golden Heart of Variety Award Reception at Tendenza, 969 N. 2nd St., Open Bar 6 p.m., Dinner & Awards 7 p.m. Honorees: Local 332 Bus. Mg. Sam Staten, Jr. & Huntingdon Valley Bank Sr. VP Hugh Connelly. Tickets $250. For info: Harry Giordano (215) 385-0900 or harry.giordano@varietyphila.org.
Oct. 11- NAACP Phila. hosts Gala Awards Reception at Nat’l Mus. Of American Jewish History Ballrm., 4th & Market Sts., Reception 5:30 p.m., Awards 7 p.m. Guest honoree: Julianne Malveaux; honorees Cherelle Parker, Marian Tasco & Sean Parker. Urban Guerilla orchestra, food by Keven Parker. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 455-1011 or www.philadelphianaacp.org.
Oct. 11- Keystone Mtn. Lakes Carpenters hosts Scholarship Fund Golf Outing at Harbor Pines G.C., 500 St. Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor, N.J. Golfers $500, Foursomes $2,000. Sponsorships available. For info: eventsbyrachel@gmail.com.