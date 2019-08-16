Juntos Is Hiring A Community Organizer

If you are watching the news in Philadelphia, then you know that immigrant families have continued to be under attack. At the border and in our cities, our communities are facing violence — the physical violence of locking up our people in cages, denying them their freedom, and the political violence of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies and threats of massive deportations.

There has never been a more important time to organize and build leadership in our communities. In this critical moment, Juntos is looking for committed individuals to join us in fighting for our rights.

Description

The Community Organizer will serve Juntos’ human rights and immigration campaigns through the leadership development of Juntos’ community members, the support and expansion of our broad based coalition work, and the development and execution of campaigns on a local and national level. The core of the Community Organizer’s work will center on criminalization and immigration issues. A qualified applicant will have two to five years’ experience in organizing and social justice campaign work.

Position Requirements

• Bilingual in Spanish and English, reading and writing

• Willingness to interpret and translate both Spanish and English materials, written and oral.

• Time management and multitasking skills.

• Ability to build and maintain relationships with community members, organization leaders, and coalition members.

• Experience with recruitment and outreach skills.

• Experience with workshop and group meeting facilitation in Spanish and English

• Experience working with communities from diverse ethnic and class backgrounds.

• Understanding of the issues impacting immigrants at the local, state and national level and of the policy issues involved in reforming the national immigration system.

• Experience and willingness to plan and execute events, workshops, actions, and trips.

• Experience developing leadership of others.

• Ability to support Executive Director on campaigns and existing programs.

• Flexible schedule. This is a salaried position and requires work on nights and weekends.

Position Responsibilities

• Plan and execute a weekly leadership development meeting with Juntos’ community members and hold one-one meetings with members on a regular basis

• Build a larger base by holding public and accessible educational workshops and events twice every month, to be open to the wider community

• Support and expand our coalition work by attending group and organizational coalition meetings and holding one-on-ones with organization leaders and coalition members

• Serve as liaison and support person for Juntos Executive Director as requested

• Willingness to research and consolidate information regarding legislation and current events related to human rights and immigration rights and develop policy and/or organizational messaging

• Build and support local campaigns such as the Juntos’ Community Resistance Zones while also sustaining coalition work on a regional and national level

• Utilize and expand upon existing Juntos curriculum and Know Your Rights resources

Level of Language Proficiency

Bilingual in Spanish and English, reading and writing with translation ability

Benefits

Full-time, Excellent healthcare benefits and PTO.

How to Apply

Please email erika@vamosjuntos.org with a cover letter and resume by the deadline. In the subject line of the email please write “Community Organizer.”

