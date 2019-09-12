Adult-Education Classes Enrolling at 9 Community Schools in Philadelphia

Thanks to a partnership with the Office of Adult Education, nine City-designated Community Schools will offer free adult education classes this fall to adult learners ages 16 and older. Enrollment is open now, and classes begin in September and early October.

Adult learners can enroll in English as a Second Language (ESL), or an Adult Basic Education (ABE) course that covers reading, writing, and math. To enroll, learners must attend an intake session. Classes are offered at different times of the day, including during and after school hours. A schedule of classes as well as instructions for enrollment are available on the Mayor’s Office of Education website.

“Everyone benefits from expanded access to education,” said Otis Hackney, chief education officer for the City of Philadelphia. “Offering free adult education classes reflects Community Schools’ commitment to engaging and serving families and the school community. We’ve heard from adult learners that these classes help them with important daily concerns like employment, medical appointments, and their children’s homework. We are proud to work with the Office of Adult Education and our school partners to support life-long learning.”

The nine Community Schools participate in the Office of Adult Education’s myPLACE network. In 2014, the Office of Adult Education launched the myPLACE system to provide residents access to education and career development services, and to date has served nearly 27,000 adult learners. In addition to enrolling in Community Schools, learners can access classes and services at 38 other myPLACE partner providers citywide. The myPLACE network helps to address many barriers that prevent residents from accessing training and employment, a key recommendation put forth in Fueling Philadelphia’s Talent Engine, the citywide workforce-development strategy released in 2018.

“The impact of the myPLACE partnership with Community Schools on parents and neighbors, and on the economic health of their communities, will continue to pay off for years to come,” said Naomie Nyanungo, senior director, Office of Adult Education. “Launching this partnership two years ago expanded our collective capacity to support education pathways for hundreds of Philadelphians, and in this next cycle of Community Schools classes, we look forward to hundreds more developing the skills they need for meaningful work and to better support their families.”

The participating Community Schools are:

• William Cramp School (North Philadelphia) – 3449 N Mascher Street

• Murrell Dobbins CTE High School (North Philadelphia) – 2150 W Lehigh Avenue

• F.S. Edmonds (Northwest Philadelphia) – 8025 Thouron Avenue

• Edward Gideon School (North Philadelphia) – 2817 W Glenwood Avenue

• Kensington Health Sciences Academy (Kensington) – 2463 Emerald Street

• South Philadelphia High School (South Philadelphia) – 2101 S Broad Street

• Southwark School (South Philadelphia) – 1835 S 9th Street

• Tilden Middle School (Southwest Philadelphia) – 6601 Elmwood Avenue

• George Washington High School (Northeast Philadelphia) – 10175 Bustleton Avenue

The adult education classes are funded through the Community Schools initiative, supported by the Philadelphia Beverage Tax.

Philadelphia’s Community Schools are a collaboration between the School District of Philadelphia, the City of Philadelphia, and community partners, and are central to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s vision for public education. Philadelphia currently has 17 designated Community Schools which provide added programs and services for nearly 10,000 students and their families and neighbors.

