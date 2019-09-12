FURTHER LISTINGS

Sep. 18- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts Open House on Addiction at Masjidullah, 7433 Limekiln Pk., 5:30-8 p.m. For info: (215) 242-8171.

Sep. 19- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at St. Anne’s Parish-PAL Ctr., Memphis & Tucker Sts., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440 or (215) 2910-4653 (Spanish).

Sep. 20- Insulators’ Local 14 hosts Mesothelioma Golf Tourney at Philmont C.C., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., register 8:30 a.m., shotgun start 10 a.m., cocktails 3:30 p.m., dinner 4:15 p.m. For info: bmaccari@insulators14.com.

Sep. 20- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Mobile Constituent Service at Whitman Council, 2455 S. 3rd St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Coffee & doughnuts 10-11 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 20- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 hosts Golf Outing at Pennsauken C.C., 3800 Haddonfield Rd., 11:30 a.m. Registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun start. Lunch, Dinner, Prizes. Fee: $100; numerous sponsorship levels. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: Gary Masino (215) 952-1999.

Sep. 20- State Rep. Kevin Boyle hosts Job Fair for 2020 Census at 7420 Frankford Ave., 12-2 p.m. For info: (215) 331-2600.

Sep. 20- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Book Club Mtg. at 6511 Ridge Ave., 7-9 p.m. Discussing “Kids for Cash” by William Ecenbarger. 20-person limit, first come, first served. RSVP: (215) 482-8726 or ReDeLissio@pahouse.net.

Sep. 22- 61st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Annual Cookout at 6810 N. 10th St., 1-5 p.m. For info: Pete Lyde (267) 701-4503.

Sep. 23- 5th & 8th Ward Republican Committees host Evening with Pa. Republican Party Chairman Lawrence Tabas at Vesper Cl;., 223 S. Sydenham St., 6-9 p.m. 2 free beers/wines, free food, discounted drinks. Tickets: $50.Tickets $50 in advance https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-and 8th-ward-gop-tickets-71319086307 or $60 at door. Payable to “8th Ward GOP.” For info: Lindsay Doering (215) 840-1364.

Sep. 24- Councilman David Oh hosts Fall Fundraiser at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., 5:30-8 p.m. Contribution levels: $3,000, $1,000, $500, $250, $100. Contribution levels: $3,000, $1,000, $500, $250, $100.Payable to “Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143 or online https://politics.raisethemoney.com/doh.

Sep. 25- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Opioid Healthcare Roundtable at E. Passyunk Comm. Ctr., 1025 Mifflin St., 7-8:30 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Sep. 26- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Senior Expo at Roxborough Mem. Hosp., 5800 Ridge Ave. off Rector St., 9 a.m.-12 m. Hand massages, travel info, health advice, government information, SEPTA Key cards. For info: (215) 487-4458.

Sep. 26- Tri-State Labor & Management Council hosts Golden Heart of Variety Award Reception at Tendenza, 969 N. 2nd St., Open Bar 6 p.m., Dinner & Awards 7 p.m. Honorees: Local 332 Bus. Mg. Sam Staten, Jr. & Huntingdon Valley Bank Sr. VP Hugh Connelly. Tickets $250. For info: Harry Giordano (215) 385-0900 or harry.giordano@varietyphila.org.

Sep. 26- State Rep. Maria Donatucci hosts New Voting Machine Demonstration at Gateway Com. Ctr., 3900 Gateway Dr., 5:30-7 p.m. For info: (215) 468-1515.

Sep. 26- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Fall Fundraiser at Brigantessa, 1520 E. Passyunk Ave., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels: $100, $250, $500, $1,000. For info: Finance@elizabethfiedler.com.

Sep. 26- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Open House on Addiction at Mummers Mus., 1100 S. 2nd St., 6-8 p.m. For info: (1215) 952-3121.

Sep. 30- Dream Field Acad. Hosts Panel Discussion: “Let’s Talk About Gun Violence” at Free Lib., 231 E. Wyoming Ave., 5-6:30 p.m. Light refreshments. For info: Anthony Johnson johnsonanthony99@hotmail.com.

Oct. 3- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Lawncrest Rec, 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440 or (215) 2910-4653 (Spanish).

Oct. 3- Asian American Chamber of Commerce hosts Awards Banquet at Sheraton Univ. City Hotel, 3549 Chestnut St., Cocktails 5 p.m., Dinner & Awards 6-9 p.m. Keynoter: Daniel Hilferty. For info: aaccgp@asianchamberphila.org.

Oct. 3- Phila. Public Record hosts “Leading the Way 2019” at Phila. Joint Bd., 22 S. 22nd St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring 10 leading women. Cocktails, Hors d’Oeuvres & Awards. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 at door, 10 for $350. Ticket website: https://tinyurl.com/leadingtheway2019. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000, ext. 5.

Oct. 4- St. Casimir Ch. hosts “Fall into Bingo” at EOM Athletic Ass’n, 144 Moore St., 6 p.m. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at door. 10 rounds of Bingo, wine & cheese, desserts, coffee. Lap Game Prize: $100; Coverall Prize: $500 + gift basket. For info: Liz Aros (215) 465-3440.

Oct. 5- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Fall Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd.

Oct. 10- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Mayfair Com. Ctr., 2990 St. Vincent St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440 or (215) 2910-4653 (Spanish).

Oct. 11- NAACP Phila. hosts Gala Awards Reception at Nat’l Mus. Of American Jewish History Ballrm., 4th & Market Sts., Reception 5:30 p.m., Awards 7 p.m. Guest honoree: Julianne Malveaux; honorees Cherelle Parker, Marian Tasco & Sean Parker. Urban Guerilla orchestra, food by Keven Parker. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 455-1011 or www.philadelphianaacp.org.

Oct. 11- Keystone Mtn. Lakes Carpenters hosts Scholarship Fund Golf Outing at Harbor Pines G.C., 500 St. Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor, N.J. Golfers $500, Foursomes $2,000. Sponsorships available. For info: eventsbyrachel@gmail.com.

Oct. 19- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Free Shredding Event at Roxborough Muni. Parking Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m.

Oct. 19- CATCH, Inc. celebrates 40th Anniversary at Union League., 140 S. Broad St., Cocktails, 6 p.m., Program-Dinner dancing 7:15-11 p.m. Honoring CEO Ray Pescatore. Black Tie. For info: (215) 735-7435.

Oct. 24- 66A Ward Democratic Committee hosts Pre-Election Party at DC 21, 2980 Southampton Rd., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. For info: Shawn Dillon ((215) 868-8138.

Oct. 27- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Eagles vs. Bills Watch at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Contribution levels: Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. Online: https://www.,arksquilla.org/events/. For info or RSVP: Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com or (267) 275-2120

Nov. 21- Phila. Public Record hosts “2019 Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring Councilmember Cherelle Parker. Open Bar, Hors d’Oeuvres & Dinner. Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 $450. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.

