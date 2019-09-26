FURTHER LISTINGS

Sep. 26- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Open House on Addiction at Mummers Mus., 1100 S. 2nd St., 6-8 p.m. For info: (1215) 952-3121.

Sep. 28- N.E. Democratic Wards host Picnic at Burholme Pk., Cottman & Central Aves., 1 p.m. Candidates $100. Payable to “Philly United,” 3200 Magee Ave., Phila., PA 19149.For info: Bob Dellavella (215) 808-4240.

Sep. 29- Councilmanic candidate Karla Cruel hosts Fish Fry Fundraiser & Birthday Party at Top Shelf Lounge, 5564 Market St., 4-9 p.m. Tickets: $10. For info:contact@karlacruel.org.

Sep. 30- Dream Field Acad. Hosts Panel Discussion: “Let’s Talk About Gun Violence” at Free Lib., 231 E. Wyoming Ave., 5-6:30 p.m. Light refreshments. For info: Anthony Johnson johnsonanthony99@hotmail.com.

Oct. 3- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Lawncrest Rec, 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440 or (215) 2910-4653 (Spanish).

Oct. 3- Asian American Chamber of Commerce hosts Awards Banquet at Sheraton Univ. City Hotel, 3549 Chestnut St., Cocktails 5 p.m., Dinner & Awards 6-9 p.m. Keynoter: Daniel Hilferty. For info: aaccgp@asianchamberphila.org.

Oct. 3-Phila. Public Record hosts “Leading the Way 2019” at Phila. Joint Bd., 22 S. 22nd St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring 10 leading women. Cocktails, Hors d’Oeuvres & Awards. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 at door, 10 for $350. Ticket website: https://tinyurl.com/leadingtheway2019. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000, ext. 5.

Oct. 4- St. Casimir Ch. hosts “Fall into Bingo” at EOM Athletic Ass’n, 144 Moore St., 6 p.m. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at door. 10 rounds of Bingo, wine & cheese, desserts, coffee. Lap Game Prize: $100; Coverall Prize: $500 + gift basket. For info: Liz Aros (215) 465-3440.

Oct. 5- Philly Indigenous Peoples Day Festival is hosted at Belmont Plateau, open 11:30 a.m., Grand Entry at 1 p.m. Native American dancers, musicians, story-telling and family activities. Bring a chair or blanket. Vendors: Vanessa (267) 601-1528 or (215) 391-5783.

Oct. 5- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Fall Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. Family Friendly, children welcome free! Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at door. Payable to “Committee to Re-Elect John Sabatina Jr.,” 121 S. Broad St., 4th fl., Phila., PA 19107. Sponsorships available. For info: (267) 534-3450.

Oct. 10- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Mayfair Com. Ctr., 2990 St. Vincent St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440 or (215) 2910-4653 (Spanish).

Oct. 10- State Rep. Joanna McClinton is hosted Cocktail Reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Sponsor $1,000, Patron $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Friends of Joanna McClinton,” P.O. Box 16668, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Derek Smock (215) 353-7463 or Derek@MFStrategies.com.

Oct. 11- NAACP Phila. hosts Gala Awards Reception at Nat’l Mus. Of American Jewish History Ballrm., 4th & Market Sts., Reception 5:30 p.m., Awards 7 p.m. Guest honoree: Julianne Malveaux; honorees Cherelle Parker, Marian Tasco & Sean Parker. Urban Guerilla orchestra, food by Keven Parker. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 455-1011 or www.philadelphianaacp.org.

Oct. 11- Keystone Mtn. Lakes Carpenters hosts Scholarship Fund Golf Outing at Harbor Pines G.C., 500 St. Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor, N.J. Golfers $500, Foursomes $2,000. Sponsorships available. For info: eventsbyrachel@gmail.com.

Oct. 17- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts Fall Kickoff Party at Arcadia Athletic Ass’n, 714 W. Girard Ave., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Supporter $250, Young Professional $50. Payable to “Malcolm for PA PAC,” P.O. Box 3254, Phila., PA 19130 or online www.MalcolmforPA.com/events. For info or RSVP: Matt (215) 695-0291.

Oct. 19- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Free Shredding Event at Roxborough Muni. Parking Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m.

Oct. 19- CATCH, Inc. celebrates 40th Anniversary at Union League., 140 S. Broad St., Cocktails, 6 p.m., Program-Dinner dancing 7:15-11 p.m. Honoring CEO Ray Pescatore. Black Tie. For info: (215) 735-7435.

Oct. 24- 66A Ward Democratic Committee hosts Pre-Election Party at DC 21, 2980 Southampton Rd., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. For info: Shawn Dillon ((215) 868-8138.

Oct. 24- State Rep. Mary Isaacson is hosted “Fall Function” at Cuba Libre, 10 S. 2nd St., 7-9 p.m. Tickets: $40. For info: marylouiseisaacson@gmail.com.

Oct. 27- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Eagles vs. Bills Watch at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Contribution levels: Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. Online: https://www.,arksquilla.org/events/. For info or RSVP: Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com or (267) 275-2120.

Oct. 30- Councilmen Al Taubenberger & Bobby Henon host Senior Health & Resource Expo at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. DJ, prizes, giveaways, vendors, light refreshments. Prizes for the best Halloween costume. For info: (215) 686-3440.

Nov. 21- Phila. Public Record hosts “2019 Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring Councilmember Cherelle Parker. Open Bar, Hors d’Oeuvres & Dinner. Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 $450. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.

