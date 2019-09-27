Oct. 3

September 27, 2019

State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Lawncrest Rec, 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 533-0440 or (215) 2910-4653 (Spanish).

