Sep. 17

September 12, 2019

Phila. AFL-CIO hosts Workers’ Presidential Summit at Convention Ctr., 1101 Arch St., 3 p.m. Confirmed: Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson. For info: Jeff Hall (617) 251-8384 or Jeff@617MediaGroup.com.

