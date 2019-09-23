Sep. 25

City Refinery Advisory Group hosts final Public Session at Prep Charter Sch., 1928 Pt. Breeze Ave. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open house for Advisory Group members to summarize feedback from previous testimony in an informal structure. For info: Deana Gamble (215) 686-6210.

