Sep. 25

September 23, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Councilmanic candidate Sherrie Cohen hosts Fundraiser at Toasted Walnut, 1316 Walnut St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels: Gold $250, Silver $100, Bronze $50, Tickets $25. Payable to “Cohen for Council,” P.O. Box 22541, Phila., PA 19110 or online www.sherriecohen4philly.com/events. RSVP: matt@sherriecohen4phill;y.com For info (215) 696-0291.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *