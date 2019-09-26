Sep. 26

September 26, 2019

Tri-State Labor & Management Council hosts Golden Heart of Variety Award Reception at Tendenza, 969 N. 2nd St., Open Bar 6 p.m., Dinner & Awards 7 p.m. Honorees: Local 332 Bus. Mg. Sam Staten, Jr. & Huntingdon Valley Bank Sr. VP Hugh Connelly. Tickets $250. For info: Harry Giordano (215) 385-0900 or harry.giordano@varietyphila.org.

