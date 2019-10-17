AG DePasquale Urges PLCB to Use Competitive Bidding for S.E. Pa. Distribution Contract

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today urged the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to use competitive bidding to award a $475 million contract for distribution services in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The board, which meets today, is considering to award that long-term contract without seeking bids.

“Competitive bidding helps to ensure that state agencies receive the best possible price for goods and services,” DePasquale said. “I share the concerns of legislative leaders who feel this deal is just too large to be a sole-source contract.”

According to news reports, the proposed 10-year contract would cover approximately half of the PLCB’s total distribution.

The PLCB regulates the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages. It operates a network of more than 600 retail stores and reported more than $2.67 billion in sales and taxes last fiscal year.

