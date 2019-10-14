FURTHER LISTINGS

Oct. 16- GRASP hosts Trick-or-Treat Meet & Greet at Bok Bldg., 821 Dudley St., 6:30-8:30 p.m.. All 2019 Municipal General Election candidates regardless of party are invited. For info: grasp139@outlook.com.
Oct. 17- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts Fall Kickoff Party at Arcadia Athletic Ass’n, 714 W. Girard Ave., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Supporter $250, Young Professional $50. Payable to “Malcolm for PA PAC,” P.O. Box 3254, Phila., PA 19130 or online www.MalcolmforPA.com/events. For info or RSVP: Matt (215) 696-0291.
Oct. 17- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Zumba at R. Allen Prep Charter Sch., 2601 S. 58th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.
Oct. 17- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley hosts Cocktail Reception at PFCU, 1600 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: (215) 603-2414.
Oct. 18- State Rep. Kevin Boyle hosts Senior SEPTA ID Info Session at N.E. Reg. Lib., 2226 Cottman Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 19- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Free Shredding Event at Roxborough Muni. Parking Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m.
Oct. 19- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts S. Philly Community Breakfast at Murphy Rec Ctr., 300 W. Shunk St., 9:30-11 a.m. Constituent services, SEPTA Senior ID, checks for unclaimed property. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Oct. 19- Councilmanic candidate Judy Moore hosts Meet & Greet at Trolley Car Café, 3269 S. Ferry Rd., 5 p.m. For info: (267) 225-4601.
Oct. 19- CATCH, Inc. celebrates 40th Anniversary at Union League., 140 S. Broad St., Cocktails, 6 p.m., Program-Dinner dancing 7:15-11 p.m. Honoring CEO Ray Pescatore. Black Tie. For info: (215) 735-7435.
Oct. 21- Democratic City Committee hosts Fall Cocktail Party at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $150. For info: (215) 241-7800.
Oct. 21- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Personal Training at Kingsessing Rec, 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.
Oct. 22- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Line Dancing with Chris Blues at Universal Audenreid Charter H.S., 33012 Tasker St., 6 & 7 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.
Oct. 22- Republican City Committee hosts Fall Fund Raising Cocktail Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets: $125. For info: (215) 561-0650.
Oct. 23- Vietnam Vets of America Chapter 266 hosts Name Reading at Memorial, Front & Spruce Sts., 12 m. Honoring 648 Philadelphians who made the ultimate sacrifice. Looking for new members. Please come out. For info: Chuck (215) 722-3518 or linedog716@yahoo.com.
Oct. 24- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Senior Health Fair at Kingsessing Rec, 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for lunch: (215) 492-2980.
Oct. 24- State Rep. Danilo Burgos hosts Fundraiser at Tierra Colombiana, 215 N. 2 nd St., Harrisburg, Pa., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500. Payable to “Friends of Danilo Burgos,” P.O. Box 60601, Phila., PA 19133. RSWVP: Matt@MDDConsulting.org. For info: Matt (215) 696-0291.
Oct. 24- 66A Ward Democratic Committee hosts Pre-Election Party at DC 21, 2980 Southampton Rd., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. For info: Shawn Dillon ((215) 868-8138.
Oct. 24- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Homeowners Workshop at District Office, 2400 S. 9th St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Oct. 24- State Rep. Mary Isaacson is hosted “Fall Function” at Cuba Libre, 10 S. 2nd St., 7-9 p.m. Tickets: $40. For info: marylouiseisaacson@gmail.com.
Oct. 24- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Zumba at R. Allen Prep Charter Sch., 2601 S. 58th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.
Oct. 26- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Nat’l Service Opportunity Fair at Temple U., Liacouras Ctr.1776 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For middle-school, high-school & college students in the 3rd Congressional Dist. For info: (215) 276-0340.
Oct. 27- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Eagles vs. Bills Watch at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Contribution levels: Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. Online: https://www.,arksquilla.org/events/. For info or RSVP: Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com or (267) 275-2120.
Oct. 28- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Personal Training at Kingsessing Rec, 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.
Oct. 29- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Line Dancing with Chris Blues at Universal Audenreid Charter H.S., 33012 Tasker St., 6 & 7 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.
Oct. 29- United GOP Wards host Beef ’n Beer Fundraiser at Nick’s Roast Beef, 2210 Cottman Ave., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets: $45. Payable to “United Wards GOP.” For info: Fran Woodruff (215) 760-1306.
Oct. 30- Councilmen Al Taubenberger & Bobby Henon host Senior Health & Resource Expo at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. DJ, prizes, giveaways, vendors, light refreshments. Prizes for the best Halloween costume. For info: (215) 686-3440.
Oct. 31- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Zumba at R. Allen Prep Charter Sch., 2601 S. 58th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.
Nov. 1- Pa. Democratic Party hosts Inaugural Independence Dinner at Pa. Convention Ctr., 1101 Arch St., 7-9 p.m. Ben Franklin Dessert Ticket $50, Independence Ticket $125, Liberty Bell Ticket $250, William Penn Ticket $500. For info: maura@kpadvising.com.
Nov. 16- Celebrating Sisterhood hosts “She Shines Conference” at New Covenant Ch., 7500 Germantown Ave., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Continental breakfast, lunch, resource fair, entertainment. Guests include State Sen. Vincent Hughes. Tickets: $75. For info: www.sheshinesconference.com.
Nov. 21- Phila. Public Record hosts “2019 Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring Councilmember Cherelle Parker. Open Bar, Hors d’Oeuvres & Dinner. Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 $450. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.
Nov. 23- United Block Captains hosts Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon at Victory Christian Ctr., 5220 Whitby Ave., 12-3 p.m. RSVP: (215) 309-5754.