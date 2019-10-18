FURTHER LISTINGS

Oct. 19- CATCH, Inc. celebrates 40th Anniversary at Union League., 140 S. Broad St., Cocktails, 6 p.m., Program-Dinner dancing 7:15-11 p.m. Honoring CEO Ray Pescatore. Black Tie. For info: (215) 735-7435.

Oct. 21- Democratic City Committee hosts Fall Cocktail Party at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $150. For info: (215) 241-7800.

Oct. 21- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Personal Training at Kingsessing Rec, 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.

Oct. 22- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Line Dancing with Chris Blues at Universal Audenreid Charter H.S., 33012 Tasker St., 6 & 7 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.

Oct. 22- Republican City Committee hosts Fall Fund Raising Cocktail Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets: $125. For info: (215) 561-0650.

Oct. 23- Vietnam Vets of America Chapter 266 hosts Name Reading at Memorial, Front & Spruce Sts., 12 m. Honoring 648 Philadelphians who made the ultimate sacrifice. Looking for new members. Please come out. For info: Chuck (215) 722-3518 or linedog716@yahoo.com.

Oct. 24- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Senior Health Fair at Kingsessing Rec, 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for lunch: (215) 492-2980.

Oct. 24- State Rep. Danilo Burgos hosts Fundraiser at Tierra Colombiana, 215 N. 2nd St., Harrisburg, Pa., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500. Payable to “Friends of Danilo Burgos,” P.O. Box 60601, Phila., PA 19133. RSVP: Matt@MDDConsulting.org. For info: Matt (215) 696-0291.

Oct. 24- Councilmanic candidate Sherrie Cohen hosts Fundraiser at home of George Gould, 2403 Pine St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contributions: $75+. Payable to “Cohen for Council.” P.O. Box 22541, Phila., PA 19110. For info: (215) 620-3396 or matt@sherriecohen4philly.com.

Oct. 24- 66A Ward Democratic Committee hosts Pre-Election Party at DC 21, 2980 Southampton Rd., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. For info: Shawn Dillon ((215) 868-8138.

Oct. 24- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Homeowners Workshop at District Office, 2400 S. 9th St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Oct. 24- State Rep. Mary Isaacson is hosted “Fall Function” at Cuba Libre, 10 S. 2nd St., 7-9 p.m. Tickets: $40. For info: marylouiseisaacson@gmail.com.

Oct. 24- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Zumba at R. Allen Prep Charter Sch., 2601 S. 58th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.

Oct. 26- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Nat’l Service Opportunity Fair at Temple U., Liacouras Ctr.1776 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For middle-school, high-school & college students in the 3rd Congressional Dist. For info: (215) 276-0340.

Oct. 26- State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell hosts Open House at 550 N. 52nd St., 12-5 p.m. Meet the rep & staff. Resource info and voting-machine demo. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Oct. 27- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Eagles vs. Bills Watch at Mifflin Tavern, 1843 S. 2nd St., 1-4 p.m. Contribution levels: Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. Online: https://www.,arksquilla.org/events/. For info or RSVP: Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com or (267) 275-2120.

Oct. 28- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Personal Training at Kingsessing Rec, 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.

Oct. 29- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Line Dancing with Chris Blues at Universal Audenreid Charter H.S., 33012 Tasker St., 6 & 7 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.

Oct. 29- United GOP Wards host Beef ’n Beer Fundraiser at Nick’s Roast Beef, 2210 Cottman Ave., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets: $45. Payable to “United Wards GOP.” For info: Fran Woodruff (215) 760-1306.

Oct. 29- Democratic 42nd, 49th & 61st Ward Committees host Candidates Mtg. at CCP, 1300 W. Godfrey Ave., 2nd fl., 6:30 p.m. Free for candidates. For info: Sharon Vaughn ((215) 329-0462.

Oct. 30- Councilmen Al Taubenberger & Bobby Henon host Senior Health & Resource Expo at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. DJ, prizes, giveaways, vendors, light refreshments. Prizes for the best Halloween costume. For info: (215) 686-3440.

Oct. 31- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Happy Halloween at 2400 S. 9th St., 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Stop by in costume for free candy! For info: (215) 271-9190.

Oct. 31- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Zumba at R. Allen Prep Charter Sch., 2601 S. 58th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.

Nov. 1- Pa. Democratic Party hosts Inaugural Independence Dinner at Pa. Convention Ctr., 1101 Arch St., 7-9 p.m. Ben Franklin Dessert Ticket $50, Independence Ticket $125, Liberty Bell Ticket $250, William Penn Ticket $500. For info: maura@kpadvising.com.

Nov. 16- Celebrating Sisterhood hosts “She Shines Conference” at New Covenant Ch., 7500 Germantown Ave., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Continental breakfast, lunch, resource fair, entertainment. Guests include State Sen. Vincent Hughes. Tickets: $75. For info: www.sheshinesconference.com.

Nov. 21- Phila. Public Record hosts “2019 Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring Councilmember Cherelle Parker. Open Bar, Hors d ’Oeuvres & Dinner. Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 $450. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.

Nov. 23- United Block Captains hosts Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon at Victory Christian Ctr., 5220 Whitby Ave., 12-3 p.m. RSVP: (215) 309-5754.

