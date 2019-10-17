Kendra Brooks Wins Another Environmental Endorsement

350 Philly and the Pennsylvania Sierra Club have joined the growing list of grassroots groups to endorse Working Families Party candidate for Philadelphia City Council at large Kendra Brooks. 350 Philly is a volunteer-led, campaign-focused initiative connecting and organizing a strong grassroots coalition to address climate change and build a just and secure future beyond fossil fuels. The Pennsylvania Sierra Club is a member-led statewide environmental organization in Pennsylvania that works to protect our natural resources and the public health.

“350 Philly is excited to endorse Kendra Brooks for City Council,” said Mitch Chanin, 350 Philly Steering Committee member. “Kendra is a champion for environmental and economic justice, with a bold platform and an incredible track record as an organizer and coalition builder. Philly needs Kendra in City Council to bring about a Green New Deal.”

“Brooks understands the importance of bringing many voices to the table as we plan the transition to clean, sustainable energy,” said Jim Wylie, chair of Sierra Club’s Southeastern Pennsylvania Group. “She has demonstrated her collaborative approach through her involvement in the work to remove lead and asbestos from public schools. She will bring another strong voice to city council to address our environmental issues and challenges.”

Brooks has already secured the endorsement of environmental groups like the Sunrise Movement, Clean Water Action, Food & Water Action, and Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania.

In addition, she has the endorsement of Pennsylvania Working Families Party, One Pennsylvania, Coalition to Abolish Death By Incarceration, Reclaim Philadelphia, Neighborhood Networks, 215 People’s Alliance, Democracy for America, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, Philly for Change, Network for Public Education Action, Make the Road PA, and Philly DSA. She has labor endorsements from SEIU 32BJ, SEIU Healthcare PA, District 1199C, UNITE HERE Philadelphia, AFSCME DC47, PASNAP, the Pennsylvania Federation of the Brotherhood of the Maintenance of Way Employees Division, AFT Local 2026 and AFT Local 4531. She has also been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren; State Reps. Elizabeth Fiedler, Chris Rabb, Malcolm Kenyatta, Brian Sims and Movita Johnson-Harrell; and State Sen. Art Haywood.

