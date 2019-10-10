Oct. 10

October 10, 2019

State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Healthy Awareness Season Zumba at R. Allen Prep Charter Sch., 2601 S. 58th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ethel Waters (215) 492-2980 or Ethel.Waters@pasenate.com.

