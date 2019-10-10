Oct. 10

October 10, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

State Rep. Joanna McClinton is hosted Cocktail Reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Sponsor $1,000, Patron $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Friends of Joanna McClinton,” P.O. Box 16668, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Derek Smock (215) 353-7463 or Derek@MFStrategies.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *