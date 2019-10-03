Oct. 3

October 3, 2019

Phila. Public Record hosts “Leading the Way 2019” at Phila. Joint Bd., 22 S. 22nd St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring 10 leading women. Cocktails, Hors d’Oeuvres & Awards. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 at door, 10 for $350. Ticket website: https://tinyurl.com/leadingtheway2019. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000, ext. 5.

